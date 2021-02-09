Police searching for suspect accused of assaulting woman with bicycle in area Walmart

National & World

Asheville, North Carolina (WHNS) — Police in Asheville are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman using a bicycle.

According to police, the assault took place at the Walmart on Airport Road on February 5.

Police say the woman was hit in the head with a bicycle and sustained bruises, a concussion and received six stiches in her head.

The suspect is described as a male, with short brown hair. Police say during the assault he was wearing a black jacket, olive colored pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.

