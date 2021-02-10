Boyfriend surprises girlfriend with flash mob proposal

National & World

Orlando (WESH) — Last Saturday was an ordinary day at Lake Eola but for Leigh Green, it was about to become anything but ordinary.

Green’s two best friends lured her to the park for a girl’s afternoon out then busted out into a dance to Bruno Mars “Will You Marry me?”

In an interview with her now-fiancé, Matt Pittleman, she says the minute she heard the song she knew what was happening.

“But I didn’t know how (it would happen) so my reactions in the video are completely genuine,” Green said.

Leigh was soon being pulled along by a growing flash mob of friends and family who’d come from all over the country. Even her own dad joined the surprise.

But the most thrilling moment came when the crowd parted and Leigh beheld Matt waiting with a ring.

Matt proposed, and Leigh said yes.

“You can see clearly in the video he says ‘will you marry me’ and I mouth ‘yes’ and that’s when he gets down on one knee,” Leigh said.

Matt says they wanted to share their flash mob to provide some joy.

