12-year-old found shot to death in Atlanta was previously reported missing

Atlanta (WGCL) — Atlanta Police said a 12-year-old boy found shot to death in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon was reported missing Tuesday night.

APD confirmed a missing persons report was filed on the dead child Tuesday night. Police said the child was reported missing from a home on the 2000 block of Beecher St. SW around 10:43 p.m. by his grandmother. The grandmother told police the child said he was going to a friends house and she became concerned when he didn’t return.

Around 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, Atlanta Police were sent to a home on the 1200 block of Shirley Street after a person shot call. When they arrived, they discovered the unresponsive child with gunshot wounds. Grady EMS pronounced the child dead on the scene.

“The world is pretty rough, pretty rough,” neighbor Wallace Madden said. “It’s kind of scary and it is for real. I just give them my deepest sympathy.”

Neighbors told CBS46’s Ciara Cummings they heard gunshots around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We didn’t think nothing of it cause nothing happen in the neighborhood at all,” said Charmaine Hart.

They also said they heard screaming near the creek when the child was found.

“It really scared me when she called me and said it’s dead body behind your house,” Hart said. “It really scared me. Especially for him to be young. She said he’s 12. That real young to be shot in the head, it’s scary.”

Atlanta Police have not released the name of the child or any possible motive for the child’s death.

