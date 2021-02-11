“Cover Me Up” writer to donate his portion of proceeds to Nashville NAACP

National & World

Nashville (WSMV) — The writer of one of Morgan Wallen’s newest songs says he will donate his share of the money to the NAACP in Nashville.

Jason Isbell said he wrote “Cover Me Up” on Wallen’s new album. He put out the following tweet on Wednesday.

“Even though he didn’t write a lot, he said a lot in this tweet,” Sheryl Guinn, President of the Nashville branch of the NAACP said.

Guinn spoke with News4 about what she gathered from Isbell’s tweet.

“It seems like what he’s saying is I want to support equality. I do not want to support hate,” Guinn said.

More than a week ago, a neighbor captured Wallen shouting a racial slur in Nashville.

Soon after that, Big Loud Records suspended his recording contract indefinitely and radio stations stopped playing his music.

What surprised Guinn about the fallout was fans boosted Wallen’s sales of his newest album.

“They are saying no, we support this. We support you even when you have misbehaved,” Guinn said.

That’s why she appreciates Isbell countering with his donation.

While Guinn said it draws a clear line, there’s a bigger conversation to be had.

“We have put a lot of focus on Morgan Wallen specifically, but he is a very small part of a much larger problem,” Guinn said.

