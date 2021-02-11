Family searches for urn with sacred remains after house fire destroys their possessions

National & World

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Massive flames ripping through a south Sacramento home has left a family’s possessions destroyed and that family displaced.

Now one of the items they are hoping to find in the debris is the ashes of their son who recently died.

“I’m just waiting for them to clear the building so I can get my son’s things, he passed away in 2017,” Lisa Lindsey said. “And I have his urn and pictures in there.”

In the aftermath of a massive fire that tore through her home, Lindsay is praying her son’s sacred remains will be found undisturbed. She donated her own kidney to try and save his life before he passed away at 21 years old.

“My son’s name is Trey Lindsey,” Lindsey said. “He died of kidney disease. Be an organ donor.”

Neighbor’s cell phone video shows the massive flames shooting out of the home.

“Oh my lord, get inside, girls,” one neighbor said.

Lindsay’s mother and brother were inside the Westham Way home at the time and were able to safely escape. The fire started in the garage and spread fast.

“You heard it inside, you did hear something combust, and then you heard the car hissing and sparks and whatnot,” neighbor Brian Sheris said.

It was scary scene that could have ended in tragedy.

“The firefighters saved my cats so that was really good so, they smell like smoke so I think they’re okay,” Lindsay said.

Now the cleanup and the careful search to find cherished remains.

Firefighters are investigating how this fire started. The Red Cross is helping the Lindsay family with a place to stay.

