Students who don’t follow COVID protocols may be kicked off campus

Boston (WBZ) — Boston College has issued a warning to its students – follow COVID-19 precautions or you may be kicked off campus.

The school said cases have spiked on campus because students aren’t following the rules. This week, there have been 24 confirmed cases on campus, and last week, there were 48.

Most of those testing positive are undergraduate students. In fact, BC said the “worst offenders” are freshmen, who are going to parties and aren’t wearing masks or social distancing.

Many students at those maskless parties have already been removed from university housing or suspended.

In a letter to students, the college’s executive vice president said the school may need to impose new restrictions, including possibly ending the on-campus semester early.

All Boston College students will be required to attend a mandatory Zoom meeting to go over the safety protocols.

