$731.1M Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Maryland still unclaimed

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Baltimore (WJZ) — One of the largest Powerball jackpots in history, where the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland has yet to be claimed!

No one has come forward as the winner for the January drawing.

$731.1M And $2M Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Maryland

The lucky ticket, worth just over $731 million, was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, a small community located in Allegany County in northwestern Maryland.

The winner still has time to come forward. In Maryland, winners have the right to remain anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.