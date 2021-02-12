Campaign tugs at your heart to help feed hungry seniors

National & World

Galesburg, Illinois (WQAD) — An organization focused on helping food insecure seniors in Knox County is tugging at hearts this Valentine’s Day, hoping to spread awareness to their cause.

The second annual “Put Your Heart Into It” event runs through February as a way to collect donations and get food to those in need. This donation campaign is a partnership between the Volunteer Network on Aging Community Services, Knowledge Creativity Caring Development and Dedication and YEMM Auto Group in Galesburg.

According to the VNA, it costs about $1,500 to provide food for one single senior each year. The needs stands at more than 200 people around the county.

KCCDD provided more than 200 Valentine’s Day hearts for a display that is showcased at YEMM. Once the “Put Your Heart Into It” campaign is over, those hearts will be delivered to recipients as a small gift to keep along with their meals.

“It is a way to hopefully get folks talking about the cause as well as raise the spirits of some of our folks suffering from social isolation,” explained Michael Bennett, Program Director at VNA.

Casual donations are being accepted at YEMM and more structured donations can be made by calling 309-342-1152.

Here are the donation tiers within the campaign:

Little Crush – $1 – $125 up to 1 month of meals

Gettin’ Serious – $126- $400 – up to 4 months of meals

Wedding Bells – $401 – $750 – up to 6 months of meals

Soul Mates – $751 – $1,500 for up to a year of meals

The organization has served more than 50,000 meals to those in need since the start of the pandemic, said Bennett. This was done with the help of the Lion’s Club, Rotary and United Way.

