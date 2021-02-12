National & World

Schedule to the Virtual 32ND ANNUAL SAVANNAH BLACK HERITAGE FESTIVAL (Tigers Roar Staff) — More at savannahblackheritagefestival.org

Presented by Savannah State University with investment by the City of Savannah

“Reflect, Reform, Rejoice

Feb. 5 – 21, 2021 This is a Virtual Festiva

TIMES POSTED ARE THE INITIAL RELEASE TIMES FOR LINKS TO OPEN.

“RR” indicates links to programs will be accessible through February 21, 2021

Most Virtual Presentations will be released on the YouTube Channel:

youtube.com/channel/UCkJjjSQeXnRoltz2Dk8FdVg

ANY CHANGES WITH VIRTUAL PERFORMERS, DATES AND RELEASE TIMES WILL ALSO BE POSTED ON THIS WEB PAGE.

Feb 1. 6 pm – 79th National Freedom Day Observance (A precursor event). Commemorating President Abraham Lincoln’s signing a resolution for the 13th Constitutional Amendment to outlaw Slavery. Observance initiated by Richard R. Wright, former slave and 1st President of Savannah State University. “RR” Presented by Savannah State University Student Affairs Office, The Wright Choice Initiative Mentoring Program. Contact: 912-358-3147; jordanca@savannahstate.edu.

View at youtube.com/channel/UCkJjjSQeXnRoltz2Dk8FdVg

savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

Feb 5. Music Workshop by Sons of Mystro (For Schools. CLOSED to the public). This workshop is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts. Presented in part by International Paper Company, Georgia Power, and Carver State Bank.

Feb 5. 5:00 pm – Official Greetings for the 32nd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival. Van Johnson, Mayor, City of Savannah and Kimberly Ballard-Washington, Interim President, Savannah State University. “RR”

View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

Feb. 5. 6:30 pm – (Virtual Live) – “Burn Baby, Burn.” Part I. Low Impact Fitness Class for youth and adults. A family workout from the comfort of your home. Presented in part by St. Joseph’s/Candler Health Systems View at: youtube.com/channel/UCkJjjSQeXnRoltz2Dk8FdVg

Register at bit.ly/burnbabyburnfitness

Feb 6. 9:00 am – “Lest We Forget: A Call to Remembrance.” Opening Libation Ceremony. Conducted by Master Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste. “RR” View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

youtube.com/channel/UCkJjjSQeXnRoltz2Dk8FdVg

Feb 6. 9:30 am – Laying of Memorial Wreaths. A Virtual Experience at various African-American Historic Monuments and the War II & Vietnam Memorials. Learn the origin and history of the monuments presented by local youth organizations.“RR” Presented in part by Lester’s Florist.View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

youtube.com/channel/UCkJjjSQeXnRoltz2Dk8FdVg; and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Feb 6. 10:30 am – “Reflect, Reform, Rejoice – Celebrating the Multi-Dimensional Life of W. W. Law.” Presented by the Earl T. Shinhoster Youth Leadership Institute. “RR” View at

wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestiv

Join Zoom Meeting

us02web.zoom.us/j/87680396868?pwd=aTNvOG1oZTdVektnb1cwVjhWL3U0dz09

Meeting ID: 876 8039 6868

Passcode: 733311

Feb 6. 7 pm – Sons of Mystro. Young classically trained violinists use their instruments to interpret reggae, classics, American pop songs and their own creations accompanied by beats by a DJ & guitarist. This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts. Presented in part by International Paper Company, Georgia Power, and Carver State Bank.

View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

youtube.com/channel/UCkJjjSQeXnRoltz2Dk8FdVg

Feb 7. 7 pm – A Virtual Gospel Concert. Featuring Demetrius West. LIVE STREAM Performance. Tune in to WSAV-TV 3 on Your Side. Opening performances by members of the SSU Wesleyan and Anointed Voices, GSU/Armstrong Gospel choirs. “RR” view at 7pm @ wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

View at 8pm @ savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

Feb 8. 5 pm – Opening Exhibition. Fabric Art. Featuring works by Sonja Robinson. “RR” – View at hhttps://savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

Feb 10. 6:30 pm – The W.W. Law Lecture. Presented in part by The Telfair Museums. Register in advance for this webinar:

zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QLVlYIK7SZ2C2bBkaog_Dw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival.

Feb 11. 6 pm. A Community Forum. The COVID Vaccine and You: What Black and Latino Communities Need to Know. Presented by The Savannah Morning News. LIVE. View at facebook.com/savannahnow and savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

Feb 12. 8 am 32nd Annual African American Read-In WHCJ-FM 90.3 will broadcast students reading works and speeches by African American Authors, Poets, and Orators. TUNE IN TO WHCJ-FM 90.3, or Stream at savannahstate.edu/whcj

Feb 13. 9 am – Virtual Vendors Booths Open. Access links to shop with Vendors at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events Vendors Booths CLOSE Feb 20 11 pm.

Feb 13. 10-11:30 am – A Virtual Health Fair – covering Mental Health, Food & Nutrition, Dental Care, Screenings, COVID Precautions. Log on to bit.ly/VirtualHealthFair

Also “Burn Baby Burn” Part II. Low impact workout. Presented by St. Joseph’s/Candler Health Systems.

Feb 13. 1 pm – The Authors’ Corner. Self-published authors showcase and discuss their books.“RR” Live Zoom Log on to bit.ly/theauthorscorner

Feb 14. 3 pm – “Forged by Fire: TheStrength and Resilience of Our People & Our Story.” Master Storyteller, Lillian Grant-Baptiste will portray how storytelling, music, and folklore have been used as tools of resistance, reform and reconciliation throughout African American history. “RR” View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Feb 15. 6:30 pm – Visual Art Exhibition featuring work by members of the Friends of African American Arts (FAAA) and Savannah State University Alumni. “RR” Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness.

View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

Feb. 16. 6:30 pm – Annual Future of Jazz Concert and Tribute to the Late Ben Tucker. Featuring local and regional young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists under the direction Teddy Adams. “RR” Pre-Recorded. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Feb 17. 6:30 pm – A Readers Theatre Performance by the SSU Players by the Sea. “RR” Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

Feb 18-19. School Dance Workshops by Hiplet Ballerinas (CLOSED to the public). Presented in part by International Paper Company, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank

Feb 19. 6:30 pm – Dance Performance featuring members of the SSU Obsidian Dance Repertory. “RR”Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness. savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Feb 20. 10 am – Courageous Conversation, Part I: “Youth Generation Awakening” “RR”Live Zoom. Register in advance at bit.ly/SBHFCourageousConversation (Registration Required)

Feb 20. 1 pm – Courageous Conversation, Part II: “Youth Generation Awakening” “RR”Live Zoom. Register in advance at bit.ly/SBHFCourageousConversationPart2 (Registration Required)

Feb 20. 7 pm – Headline Performers: India Shawn and Koryn Hawthorne LIVE STREAM Performance. Tune in to WSAV TV 3 on Your Side. “RR” View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Feb 20. 11 pm – Vendors Booths CLOSE.

Feb 21. 7 pm – Hiplet Ballerinas Performance. LIVE STREAM Performance. Tune in to WSAV-TV 3 on Your Side. “RR” View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival . Presented in part by International Paper Company, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank

Perpetual Virtual Historical Tours, Feb 7 – 21

View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org/virtual-events

YouTube youtube.com/channel/UCkJjjSQeXnRoltz2Dk8FdVg

/ wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

Savannah African Art Museum (SAAM)

Laurel Grove Cemetery

Historic African American Churches (Savannah)

*Virtual Events, dates, times, and performers are subject to change.

Visit savannahblackheritagefestival.org/schedule for Updates; or Call 912-358-4309

SBHF Marketing Partners 2021 Events

Pulse Art + Technology Festival. The Telfair Museums, January 27-29. Interactive exhibition by Caribbean artist David Gumbs. Full PULSE schedule available at telfair.org/event/pulse2021

SCAD Museum of Art Exhibitions & Lectures.

SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd. scadmoa.org

W.W. Law, Civil Rights and the NAACP. Email: savnaacp1204@yahoo.com, or Call 912-233-4161 for Date & Time

Annual Southern Regional Press Institute at Savannah State University. A two-day mass media conference for college students & media workshops for elementary, middle and high school students. For information: 912.358.3352; srpi@savannahstate.edu

