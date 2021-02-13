Two Southern sheriff’s offices are offering Valentine’s Day deal for exes

National & World

Two sheriff’s offices in the South are offering up a Valentine’s Day deal for those who have exes with colorful histories.

North Carolina’s Nash County and Florida’s Nassau County are offering their services to arrest an ex-Valentine who have outstanding warrants in honor of the day of love.

“This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner,” according to a post on the Nash County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Nash County is in eastern North Carolina, about 50 miles east of the state capital Raleigh.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office had a similar message on its Facebook page, asking anyone who wants to give their “ex-loved one an unforgettable night” to give the office a call.

“This Valentine’s Day Weekend will be at least one night’s stay in our detention facility and a fancy feast from the jail cafeteria,” the post reads, adding “operators are standing by for your call!”

Nassau County is located on the Florida-Georgia state line. The county seat is Fernandina Beach.

But it’s not just Southern sheriffs who like this concept. The police department in Middletown, Ohio, have a similar offer of a “MPD B&B” on its Facebook page. The department offers non-smoking rooms, free laundry service and free transportation.

“To keep you and your valentine safe we also provide 24-hour security and video surveillance,” the post reads.

Middletown is located in southern Ohio, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati.