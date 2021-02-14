Meghan Trainor reveals the birth of her first child

National & World

Meghan Trainor used Valentine’s Day to reveal the birth of her first child on Instagram.

Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara both announced the birth of their son, Riley, on their social media pages Sunday.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!” Trainor wrote.

The message was accompanied by images of the new baby on the day he was born with mom and dad.

Sabara posted that Riley was 7 pounds and 8 ounces and also shared a sweet message for his wife.

“@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world,” Sabara said.

Trainor and Sabara have been married since December 2018.