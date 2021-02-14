Photography pop-up shop offers unique experience

National & World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The need for a photo of a lost loved one was the inspiration behind one of Nashville’s latest businesses.

Many believe necessity is indeed the mother of invention. Pose Nashville is a one of a kind “photo experience” capturing memories to last a lifetime.

“Come in, have a glass of wine, get some candy, and the photographers will shoot them. Just have a fun time, you know, with music and everything like that,” Pose co-owner AJ James said.

Pose Nashville is a memory-making concept that started in December of last year. One of the co-owners realized he didn’t have a picture of his mother, who had passed away.

“So, we wanted to come up with an activity to basically where people can come to create memories with your friends, family or anyone they felt they were close to,” James said.

Their first event was a Christmas Pop-up where those affected by the pandemic could get their holiday pictures taken free of charge.

“It turned out great! We had a lot of foot traffic come in from everyone in the community. They came and got pictures taken, and it was a fun activity,” James said. “AJ, this is where it all starts.” Absolutely. As soon as you step off the elevator, our videographer will greet you and start shooting and create an experience. So, in one of our packages, you will get a video of the entire shoot from start to finish.”

James said the staff greets guests with a glass of wine, and it’s part of the package. Then, after a glass of wine, people will start to take photos on set. And that’s where all the fun begins.

Pose Nashville has set for all occasions, including Valentine’s Day.

“We’ve done weddings. We’ve done maternity shoots. We’ve done birthday shoots,” James said. “I mean, a variety is so wide we can do anything we put our mind to.”

Everything is socially distanced, and they hope to get a brick-and-mortar store soon. They are giving Nashville a place to have fun, wine, candy, music, and memories.

“Yeah, it’s an experience from the time you step off the elevator until the time that the photo shoot is over,” James said.

