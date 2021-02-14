Several homes damaged in possible tornado in Seminole, Florida

National & World

At least six homes in Seminole, Florida, were damaged when an unconfirmed tornado or waterspout moved through a waterway in the gated Boca Ciega Point adult community early Saturday morning, city of Seminole Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Meegan told CNN.

The fire department learned of the incident shortly after 1 a.m. ET, Meegan said. He said the lanais on a couple of homes were destroyed, a few rooftop air handlers were lost and a couple of boats docked along the waterway were damaged.

Meegan described the damage to the single-story, attached condos as mostly structural with all the homes remaining intact. He said no one was injured.

An intense cluster of storms moved on shore near Seminole around 1 a.m., producing lightning and what the Storm Prediction Center called a “potential tornado,” said CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

The storms are expected to continue across the state Sunday morning and into the daytime hours with Tampa, Orlando and Daytona Beach facing a slight risk of severe storms. Seminole is located just southwest of Tampa, along the Intercoastal Waterway.