Tracking device stolen from pharmacy leads to suspects

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Burglary suspects were arrested at an Atlanta home after police said they burglarized a DeKalb County pharmacy.

According to Atlanta police, the suspects broke into the pharmacy sometime overnight on Sunday. Police did not say which pharmacy was burglarized.

A police spokesperson said an item during the burglary had a tracking device.

DeKalb County officers reportedly tracked the device to a home on Sims Ave in Northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police arrived at the home to assist DeKalb County officers, and the suspects were later taken into custody. There were as many as 15 police units at the location.

A witness told CBS46 that officers were at the home for several hours.

Police have not said what was taken during the burglary or identified the suspects arrested.

