Bald eagles welcome second egg to nest

Hays, Pennsylvania (WTAE ) — The Hays bald eagles have added an egg to their nest, bringing the total to two.

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the first egg was laid Feb. 12 and the second was discovered this afternoon around 2 p.m.

You can watch the eagles through a webcam livestream here.

The Hays Bald Eagles have been nesting on the same hillside since 2013.

Last year, the first egg was laid on Feb. 13 and the second on Feb. 16, 2020. The eggs hatched March 21 and March 23, 2020.

