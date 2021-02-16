Dad, girlfriend, arrested after infant left out in the cold

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

WILSON, North Carolina (WLOS) — A couple is jailed after investigators said they left a 4-month-old baby outside in the cold for hours in Wilson.

The Wilson Police Department said the baby’s mother told them she discovered her child was missing in the early morning hours on Friday, and officers learned that a party involving several rooms at the America’s Best Value Inn was taking place during that time.

The baby’s father, Daryl J. Barnes III, 30, had reportedly been involved in an argument with the baby’s mother recently.

After reviewing the security video and talking to Barnes’ girlfriend, investigators found the baby outside the hotel.

The baby was initially listed in critical condition by the hospital, due to exposure, but officials said the infant is expected to make a full recovery.

Barnes was arrested and charged with felony child abuse. His girlfriend, Keosha T. Parker, was arrested on child abuse and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Investigators added that they expect to file more charges in the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.