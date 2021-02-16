St. Louis reaches $5M settlement with undercover officer beaten during protests

National & World

St. Louis (KMOV) — A settlement has been reached after an undercover officer was beaten while working the Jason Stockley protests in 2017.

A St. Louis city police detective beaten by his fellow officers filed a federal civil lawsuit Monday, naming the city, Mayor Lyda Krewson and a number of police officers as defendants.

Luther Hall, who is black, was working undercover in the wake of protests following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley back in 2017. According to court documents, Hall was attacked and beaten by at least three fellow officers, who believed him to be a protester. Hall suffered severe injuries and has never been able to return to work.

The City of St. Louis agreed to pay Hall $5 million settlement in the case. The settlement between Hall, the city, Mayor Lyda Krewson, Sgt. Joseph Marcantano and Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole was made public on Feb. 15, 2021.

A former St. Louis city police officer pleaded guilty Friday to beating up a fellow officer working undercover during protests around St. Louis in September 2017.

Four officers were indicted for their alleged roles in the incident. Randy Hayes pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against Hall, Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers have pleaded not guilty in their cases, and Bailey Colletta pleaded guilty to covering up the attack.

