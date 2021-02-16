Stranger gives woman her coat after receiving compliment

National & World

BRENTWOOD, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Tina Powell was just trying to get a few ingredients for her Valentine’s Day dinner.

“I was making stuffed chicken for dinner and I didn’t have any cranberry sauce,” Powell told KDKA on Monday.

She was in line at the Brentwood Giant Eagle when a coat on the woman in front of her caught her attention. She asked the woman about it.

“I just liked it. I just thought it was a beautiful coat. I figured she got it at a store around here and thought I would go out and look for one myself,” she said.

The woman told Powell she got it in Spain and it’s made of sheep’s wool.

Being total strangers, that was the end of the conversation. The lady checked out and then Powell did. But on her way out of the store, Powell saw the woman waiting for her.

“She didn’t even know me and she took it right off of her back and walked out of the grocery store coatless and left me standing there with my mouth hanging open and tears running down my face,” Powell said.

She couldn’t believe the generosity of a complete stranger.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t want your coat, ma’am. I just thought it was a beautiful coat.’ She says, ‘I want you to have it because God said you’re a wonderful person and a good person,’” Powell told KDKA.

A day later and Powell is still in disbelief.

“I’m still in awe over it. This woman, what she did is commendable. You don’t find people like that anymore,” Powell said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. As far as I’m concerned, she’s an angel.”

