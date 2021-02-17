Fat Tuesday in New Orleans still has heart despite COVID restrictions

National & World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WALA) — Some are calling it “Skinny Tuesday” in New Orleans. That’s because like Mobile, they’ve cancelled parades, but they also shut down the bars until Ash Wednesday.

City leaders wanting to make sure New Orleans would not be ground zero again for a super spreader event like last year.

Bourbon Street was a virtual ghost town. New Orleans Police manning every intersection keeping it clear of the normally thick crowds.

“It’s different. It’s not a Mardi Gras that’s normal — but we are still going to have fun,” said one lady.

Mardi Gras 2021 — another victim of COVID-19.

“It’s really sad. For me it’s really sad you know, but we understand, you know, you got to do what you got to do. But it is still sad,” said one couple from Lafayette, LA.

Most people understand the extreme measures put in place — even some businesses.

“Nothing’s going on — as it should not be. Because you know of last year, usually you can’t walk down the street, usually to have both sides of our restaurant there’s a mile long wait. And right now we have nothing.- as it should be,” said Misty Fujinaga, bartender at Felix’s Oyster Bar.

The empty streets are historic. New Orleans native Colette Guste had to get a picture.

“We are doing what we have to do. I think everybody in New Orleans is okay, we’re very resilient people. We’re still out there have a good time — whether I’m standing here with you or at home. We’re still having a good time – it’s Mardi Gras day in New Orleans,” said Guste.

While their were no parades — it didn’t stop the fun.

“I’ve been driving around spreading Mardi Gras spirit. I want everyone to know — we don’t have to be down and out … because we can be out and still not be down. Have a good time and be safe,” said one man driving by in a vintage Mustang convertible with festive music.

The over the top celebrations carrying on throughout the French Quarter in a very different way.

“You know, doing what we can to have fun, but still being safe and respecting the City’s guidelines and doing what we can,” said one lady.

“I think there is going to be a lot of people having missed in this year and we’re going to go all out big time next year. Looking forward to getting this virus under control and getting things back to the way should be in New Orleans — food, music and a good time,” said one local couple.

One thing they do expect to stick around — those colorful and popular porch floats, which have had a huge impact this year.

