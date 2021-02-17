Man dies after trying to save calf from frozen pond

National & World

MAGAZINE, AR (KFSM) — A man was found dead after trying to rescue a calf from a frozen pond in the Magazine area.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Jesse Roberts, 69, of Magazine, died after falling into his frozen pond while attempting to free a calf from the pond.

He was alone when this happened.

Sheriff Jason Massey says Roberts was last seen Tuesday (Feb. 16) but his body was found Wednesday (Feb. 17).

Massey says a friend went by Roberts’ house to check on him Wednesday but when they did not find him at the house, he saw Roberts’ truck by the pond. He did not find Roberts there so he called friends and family to find him.

The sheriff’s office was then called when it was determined that he was not somewhere else and that he may be in the pond.

Massey says they had an overwhelming response from the people of Magazine who came out and assisted in the search.

Roberts’ body and a dead calf were found in the frozen pond.

His family says Roberts loved farming and loved his cattle and they have no doubt that when he saw the calf get stuck in the pond, he went in to get the calf out.

