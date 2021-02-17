Officers engaged in a fowl race to rescue a pelican

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Savannah, Georgia (WGCL) — Several Savannah police officers found themselves in a foot chase with a feathered jaywalker at Abercorn and Anderson Streets Tuesday afternoon.

Officers who responded to the call at the location discovered a pelican flopping around, struggling to fly in the intersection interfering with traffic.

The officers attempted to capture the little guy, but it ended up being flighty foot work while onlookers opened up with suggestions.

Between the two groups, the pelican was finally captured and safely secured in the back of a police cruiser. The pelican was taken to Oatland Island Wildlife Center to reside in a natural habitat.

This is the second animal rescue in as many months for the police department. Officers rescued a cow in January. Now, the department is looking ahead to March – wondering which animal will need their help next.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.