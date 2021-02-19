A raging fire engulfs a hotel in Texas

National & World

A Hilton Garden Inn near Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas went up in flames Friday night.

According to a tweet from the Killeen Police Department, crews were battling a large structure fire at the hotel and urged nearby residents to avoid the area.

There was no information on whether the hotel was occupied and whether there were any injuries. The hotel’s website said it has 102 rooms.

Video from affiliate KWTX showed multiple police and fire crews on the scene where the building appeared to be completely engulfed.

Earlier in the day, the City of Killeen tweeted that it was experiencing water conservation conditions like much of the state due to this week’s storms. “We are in Stage 5 water conservation due to extremely limited water supply,” the city tweeted.

CNN has reached out to the Killeen Fire Department for additional details.