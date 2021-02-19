City of Lancaster seeks input from residents for planned improvement project

National & World

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — The City of Lancaster announced Friday it is seeking public input during the preliminary planning phase of the South Duke Street Mobility Project, which is intended to improve pedestrian infrastructure and streetscape design of a portion of the roadway stretching from Church St. to Chesapeake St.

The project came at the request of residents in the area and will foster safe, walkable and accessible streets for them and their neighbors, the city said in a press release.

“The investment in Safe Streets taking place in Southeast allows the community to be at the forefront of how to best make the streets of Lancaster safe for all citizens,” said Stephen Campbell, Director of Public Works.

The $2.1 million project will improve the streetscape for residents who work, live and play in the area or travel through it frequently, the city said.

Residents are encouraged to provide their input on Engage Lancaster, the City of Lancaster’s public participation platform, through the end of the month.

In addition to the Engage Lancaster site, over 1000 paper surveys have been distributed throughout the neighborhood at the Lancaster City Housing Authority, the Spanish American Civic Association, Hillrise Apartments, the Mix @ Arbor Place, Duke Manor Apartments and Brother’s Market, the city said.

More flyers will be distributed soon to Crispus Attucks Community Center, San Juan Bautista, King Elementary School, CASA and a Turkey Hill store in the area, according to the city.

The project will move into the concept plan development phase in March, and the Department of Public Works will release the concept plan for further public input in late May or early June, the city said.

“Residents know their neighborhood best, so we’re counting on neighbors to help us understand the problems and help design the solutions,” said Campbell.

