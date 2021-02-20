One dead, one badly hurt in small plane crash north of Birmingham

National & World

One person is dead and another is severely injured after a small plane crashed in Cullman County, Alabama, Saturday, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick said the crash occurred near Cullman Regional Airport-Folsom Field. Cullman County is about 50 miles north of Birmingham.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokeswoman Arlene Salac said a Piper PA-32 with two people aboard crashed and caught fire around 6 p.m. (7 p.m. ET) in the woods near the airport in Vinemont, Alabama.

The plane’s occupants were not identified.

The FAA is investigating the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident, according to Salac.

CNN has reached out to the NTSB for more information.

The plane crash is the second to occur in Alabama in two days. Two people were killed Friday when a military plane crashed near the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The T-38 trainer jet assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing stationed out of Columbus, Mississippi crashed at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Air Force.