Police investigate death of 2-year old

Cheyenne, Wyoming (Cheyenne Post) — The body of a 2-year old boy was found in a dumpster on Desmet Drive in Cheyenne Friday night.

Athian Rivera was reported missing around noon.

Cheyenne Police, assisted by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Laramie County Fire District 2, began a massive search for the boy. Alerts went out on social media, and a police K-9 dog was brought in.

Cheyenne Police spokesperson Alexandra Farkas announced the discovery of the body at a news conference at 5:30 PM. She said the investigation was ongoing, but stressed that the public was not in danger.

Farkas said updates would be posted on the Cheyenne Police Department’s Facebook page, but there were no new posts as of Saturday morning.

