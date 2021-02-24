4 Nashville intersections among nation’s top 100 most congested bottlenecks for trucks

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The American Transportation Research Institute said in a report released on Wednesday that six Tennessee locations are in the nation’s top 100 most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America.

Four of the bottlenecks are in Nashville.

“Tennessee is at the crossroads of the country, and increasingly that intersection is being choked by congestion,’ said Tennessee Trucking Association President Dave Huneryager in a news release. “Despite the pandemic, trucks continued moving and delivering their critical loads, but their jobs were made more difficult by these chokepoints.”

The intersection of I-24/I-40 at I-440 East is the highest-ranked bottleneck in the Nashville area at No. 13. I-40 at I-65 East ranked No. 35, I-65 at I-24 ranked No. 77 and I-65 at SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Parkway) is at No. 88.

The intersection of I-75 at I-24 in Chattanooga is the highest-ranked bottleneck in the state at No. 7. The No. 53 bottleneck in the nation is at the intersection of I-24 and U.S. Highway 27 in Chattanooga.

“Continuing roadway construction in Nashville and Chattanooga certainly contributed to these rankings, but the fact there were still significant bottlenecks in our highway system even though people drive less is proof positive that we need to continue investing in infrastructures to make our roads and bridges safer and more efficient.”

The 2021 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million freight trucks uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest list represents the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

“For decades ATA has been sounding the alarm about how the condition of our highways is contributing to congestion, which slows down commerce, contributes to pollution and reduces safety,” said American Trucking Association President and CEO Chris Spear in a news release. “ATRI’s bottleneck report highlights where our most critical issues are and should be a guide for policymakers at the state and federal levels. The cost of doing nothing is always higher than the cost of fixing these problems and we cannon wait any longer to address this mounting crisis.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.