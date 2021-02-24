Meharry Medical College breaking ground on new student housing facility

National & World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Meharry Medical College will break ground on a brand new facility that will allow students to live on campus.

The 156,000 square-foot facility will be Meharry’s first Living and Learning Center, and will house about 126 students.

The center will serve multiple functions, with classrooms, a retail space, business center, fitness center and outdoor terraces part of the facility.

Last fall Bloomberg Philanthropies gave the medical school $34 million to help pay off student loan debt. Now with on campus housing, more students can come to Meharry from outside Middle Tennessee to learn.

The facility is expected to be completed by June 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for noon Wednesday with an option to join virtually.

