One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Lincoln Highway East near Eastbrook Road in East Lampeter Township.

Dispatch says the crash involved two vehicles, including a school bus, and two ambulances transported people to the hospital. It is unclear how many people were injured in the incident.

According to Anne Harnish, the Community Relations Coordinator for Lampeter-Strasburg School District, the school bus was not carrying any students and only contained the driver, who was not injured in the crash.

The coroner was not called to the scene of the crash, but officials are still on scene as of 7:45 a.m.

All lanes of Route 30 Eastbound are closed in the area due to the crash.

