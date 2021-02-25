Teacher under fire for death tweet

National & World

PAROWAN, Utah (KSL) — The Iron County School District is investigating one of its teachers for a post on his Twitter account. The Feb. 13 tweet, which appears to be posted to Parowan High School humanities teacher Brian Townsend’s page, referenced killing Republican senators.

When Brandon Harris saw it, he was outraged. “I really was genuinely surprised,” the former student said.

Townsend’s tweet read, “I only hope the next time a President incites a riot at the capitol, more Republican Senators are killed.”

Harris clapped back with the reply, “I’m coming for your job.” The tweet is now Townsend’s background image.

“I was just appalled at how a teacher could say that because he knows he is an influence on all the younger generation,” Harris said.

The Iron County School Board released the following statement Wednesday:

“We’ve only recently become aware of these tweets. In light of the impact on the educational process and on Iron County School District, we are reviewing with legal counsel our appropriate response and we are investigating the matter. His statements do not represent a statement or the opinions of the Iron County School District. In fact, the school district ensures that where it may be a matter of free speech we are very serious about protecting free speech. However, all matters that affect the educational system adversely are not protected and above all we want to make sure that the educational process and the education for our students is protected.”

Harris said he looked up to Townsend and this tweet was a big disappointment. He’s also writing a letter to the school board asking for Townsend to be fired or face some kind of consequence.

KSL reached out to Townsend. He did not return our calls and his Twitter profile has been changed to “protected.”

