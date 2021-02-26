2 children dead in fire

National & World

Mills Township, Michigan (WNEM ) — A two-year-old and a five-year-old are dead, their parents badly burned, and three other kids were hurt in a Mills Township fire.

“Just a horrible thing for those kids to die like that,” said Ryan Mills, a man who lived down the street.

He said the sirens woke him up at 8:00 this morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the home on First Oak Road, but by the time they arrived the home was engulfed in flames.

Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert said his heart goes out to this family.

“It was tragic, we as responders don’t like seeing that sort of thing,” Gilbert said. “We’re going to try to set up some kind of intervention to talk with the individuals involved.”

The parents suffered extreme burns and were taken by helicopter to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

“What I understand there were some pretty bad, pretty bad burns,” Gilbert said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Sheriff doesn’t believe it’s suspicious. The family has not been named.

Randy Oliver, another Mills Township resident, said they’re good people and believes the community will step up to help them through this tragedy.

“I’m sure they’ll be doing something for them. I mean, the whole community, the whole state should. Two kids, it’s too much, my prayers go out to the family and the children,” Oliver said.

