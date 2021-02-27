Murder charges filed against MIT graduate believed to be in metro Atlanta

National & World

Atlanta (WGCL) — Police have issued an arrest warrant charging a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate with murdering a Yale University college student.

Police believe the suspect, Qinxuan Pan, 29, may be in the metro Atlanta area.

New Haven, Connecticut police issued the warrant on Saturday after police said Pan fatally shot Kevin Jiang. The shooting happened on February 6.

A U.S. Marshal spokesperson said Pan was last seen driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth around February 11.

Police originally has Pan listed as a “person of interest” in the case, however, officers reported the new charges on Saturday.

New Haven police said they will provide additional information on Monday.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to Pan’s arrest.

Law enforcement officers said Pan should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

