‘It feels great’: Volunteers build home ramp for wheelchair-bound veteran stuck indoors for 2 years

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR) — A wheelchair-bound, retired Coast Guardsman who had been holed up inside his home, finally got outside Sunday for the first time in two years – it was all thanks to volunteers who made this incredible moment possible.

It was the sound of success as Chuck Wood rolled down his new wheelchair ramp and onto the sidewalk.

Wood said he loves being outside and it was a moment he could only dream about until now.

“I’m great now because I can get out and go around, talk to people and yeah it feels great,” he said.

Richard Randall is president of the Veterans of All Wars Motorcycle Riders, who made this day possible.

“He’d been stuck in his house for two-and-half years,” Randall said.

Wood was even given a new wheelchair, in addition to the ramp.

“I told him, ‘We’re here to build a ramp, and we’re going to be here until the end,’ ” Randall said.

Wood, who lives with a partially amputated leg, had been unable to get his old wheelchair over his doorway onto the porch. Now he has a chance to see his own neighborhood in a new way.

“I’ll kind of go around and look at how things have changed,” Wood said.

This retired Coast Guard veteran was confined for too long but is now free from his own front door.

