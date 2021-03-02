High winds topple trees in Lackawanna County

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — The wind took down a tree in the Moosic Heights neighborhood of Moosic early Tuesday morning. It totaled a truck underneath it and damaged two other vehicles and a home in its path.

In Waverly Township, a tree as old as many of the homes here snapped in the storm. It blocked traffic on Clinton Street for much of the day.

At the height of the storm in Lackawanna County, wind gusts were over 30 miles per hour.

“My house was shaking, so I was like, ‘oh, it’s going to be a busy day tomorrow,” said Joshua Shershen, a foreman for Titan Tree Service.

Newswatch 16 caught up with a crew from Titan Tree Service on Olga Street in Dickson City in the middle of a busy day.

“Today’s been a little hectic. We got up early, we got emergency calls, we got two gentlemen out surveying all different types of situations. We try to go to the worst-case scenarios first as a company, to take care of people and get the power back on so they can live their lives,” Shershen added.

The homeowner on Olga Street was happy to be lower on the priority list. The tree in her backyard damaged a shed but spared the house.

Folks in Scott Township may have suffered the worst of it in Lackawanna County. Homes along State Route 524 lost power Monday evening and spent much of this frigid day without electricity or heat.

Winds brought down phone and cable lines, and PennDOT said it will likely be Wednesday morning until the road is reopened to traffic.

And just a few feet away, utility crews were repairing the broken electrical lines, hustling to get homes back on the grid.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.