Moms react to school reopening plans

Sacramento, California (KCRA ) — California’s public schools could tap into $2 billion from the Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s legislative leaders.

The deal sets aside $6.6 billion for schools, with $2 billion for schools that return to in-person instruction by March 31.

The remaining $4.6 billion, which is not contingent on a return to classrooms, will be distributed among schools to help with learning loss through actions such as targeted interventions for vulnerable students or extending the school year and summer school options.

California school districts are controlled locally, but the state can incentivize them to act with money. Newsom declined to answer when asked if he’s considering trying to mandate they return should some districts choose not to reopen.

Here’s what some Northern California mothers had to say about the announcement:

“He’s putting them and the kids at an unnecessary risk. If there’s people like me and my daughter who can’t afford to get sick, it’s just not fair.”

“I was excited to hear about it – that they would be going back. As long as there’s precautions in place to keep them safe I think it will work well for us. My youngest child is struggling with depression and I’m just watching her just spiral. So this was a light at the end of a tunnel for me.”

“I want the kids to go back to the school but at the same time I’m worried about their health.”

