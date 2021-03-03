Back from the dead: Pastor recovering from Covid-19

National & World

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan family was hit hard by the coronavirus with three of six family members dying.

This families prayers were answered for their father and a local pastor who is heading home soon after months long battle in the hospital and two brushes with death.

“His aunt, his cousin, his two sisters, and him were admitted. A couple of days later his father was admitted,” Maria Garcia said.

Six family members were hospitalized in the beginning of December and three passed away.

“COVID-19 just came and just robbed us,” Maria Garcia said.

Isaac Garcia Sr. a pastor at King of Kings Ministries Outreach, was hospitalized in the Ascension St. Mary’s ICU when doctors told his wife, Maria Garcia, they did all that they could.

“His kidneys are failing, all his organs shut down, he doesn’t even have a blood pressure,” Maria Garcia said. “The only thing I could tell you to do is to pray and hope because there’s nothing else we can do for him.”

And then, a Christmas miracle happened.

“Christmas morning, they called and said that he did a drastic change overnight,” Maria Garcia said.

A little over two months later, Garcia is getting ready to return home next week.

“We’re at the end of this dark tunnel, we can start to smile,” Maria Garcia said.

The Garcia family said COVID-19 has taken from their family, like nothing else ever has.

“We know cancer, we know of different diseases and things like that, but Covid-19, it just came so fast,” Isaac’s son, Isaac Garcia Jr. said.

Now, they are looking to give other families hope.

“To have faith, when the doctors say they can’t do anything, if you have faith, and you trust and believe in your faith, then god will turn your situation around,” Maria Garcia said.

Isaac Garcia Sr. still has a long road of recovery ahead of him but will be able to complete the journey from home, when he is released on March 10.

