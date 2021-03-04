Body found in dumpster in Nashville

National & World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster at 3 Cannery Row this morning.

Nashville Fire tells News4 their crews responded to a dumpster fire call at the address when they found the body.

Police at the scene tell us they believe the victim is a man and they are checking the cameras in the area. The cause of death has not been determined.

A suspect has not been taken into custody at this time, according to police.

News4 has a crew on the scene gathering the latest information from investigators.

