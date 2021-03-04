Super Bowl Fast Facts

National & World

Here’s a look at the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League.

February 7, 2021 – Super Bowl LV takes place in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. It is the first time ever a Super Bowl team plays in their home stadium.

February 2, 2020 – Super Bowl LIV takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

Entertainment

2021 – The Weeknd performs during the halftime show, and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church sing the national anthem as a duet.

2020 – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at the SBLIV Halftime Show. Demi Lovato sings the national anthem.

Super Bowl Commercials

1967 – A 30-second commercial costs about $40,000 during the first Super Bowl.

2021 – A 30-second spot costs about $5.5 million.

Viewership and Ratings (Nielsen)

2015 – Super Bowl XLIX (49) is the most watched US telecast of all time, with an average viewership of 114.4 million.

Historical Viewership of the Super Bowl – (Nielsen)

Other Facts

First Super Bowl – January 15, 1967 – The first Super Bowl championship game was between the NFL (Green Bay Packers) and AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) champions at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The score was Green Bay, 35 and Kansas City, 10. Attendance was 61,946. Bart Starr, the quarterback for Green Bay, was named the MVP.

Lowest Winning Score – February 3, 2019 – Lowest scoring winner – New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 – Super Bowl LIII, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Highest Winning Score – January 28, 1990 – Highest scoring winner – San Francisco 49ers, 55, Denver Broncos, 10 – Super Bowl XXIV, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. This was also the largest margin of victory to date.

Most Played – New England Patriots, 11

Most Wins – The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with six.

Most Losses – Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are tied with five.

The NFL pays for up to 150 rings at $5,000 per ring (plus adjustments for increases in gold and diamonds).

The NFL also pays for 150 pieces of jewelry for the losing team, which may not cost more than half the price set for the Super Bowl ring.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is made from sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.

February 1, 2004 – Janet Jackson’s breast is exposed during the halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) when fellow performer Justin Timberlake rips away a piece of her bodice. She later claims it was a “wardrobe malfunction.”

February 6, 2011 – Cowboy Stadium seating problems, “incomplete installation of temporary seats in a limited number of sections made the seats unusable,” leaves 1,250 ticket holders without seats. 850 were distributed around the stadium to other seats, 400 were left with no options. NFL promises triple refunds for the $800.00 ticket for all 1250 people.

February 3, 2013 – A power failure at the Super Dome halts the game and leaves half of the stadium in the dark for 34 minutes. Super Bowl XLVII (47) is played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. Beyoncé is the half-time performer.

Future Super Bowl Sites

2022 – Los Angeles, California

2023 – Glendale, Arizona

2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana