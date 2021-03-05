Suspect shoots himself after killing wife, her 2 children in St. Louis County home, police say

National & World

ST LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The man who police say killed his wife and her two children in a north St. Louis County home is dead after shooting himself before he could be taken into custody Friday morning.

According to police, Bobby McCulley III shot and killed his 34-year-old wife Roseann, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks just before midnight in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. Court documents show McCulley had filed for divorce just days before the killings. After the shooting, police say he abducted his one-year-old daughter from the home.

An AMBER alert was issued for 1-year-old Zoe Page Hurst McCulley but she was found safe with family members about 4:45 a.m.

Prior to the shooting, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home near the McCulley’s home for a report of a suspicious person. Police did not locate a person, but police believe it was Bobby. Three hours later, police were called to the home for a report of shots fired. Officers found a broken window and the three victims.

St. Louis police located McCulley’s car in the 1300 block of Clinton before 9 a.m. Friday, and he fatally shot himself as they attempted to take him into custody.

McCulley filed for divorce from Roseann on Feb 28, and his address on court documents was listed in Bellefontaine Neighbors. His wife’s address was listed on Lockwig Trail. On her social media accounts, she often detailed the couple’s tumultuous relationship, and in more than one post indicated McCulley hit her.

In a recent post, she indicated they were no longer living together and solicited help moving his things out of her home.

McCulley was previously married and was divorced in July of 2015. An order of protection against him was granted in September of that year, citing abuse. Two years later, he was involved in a dispute over child support with a third woman.

Thursday afternoon, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged McCulley with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of kidnapping, seven counts of armed criminal action and one count of burglary.

Officials also charged 55-year-old Michelle Clayton for hindering prosecution of a felony, as she misled officers to prevent the capture of McCulley for the triple homicide. She’s currently being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. Records show Clayton is McCulley’s mother.

In an afternoon press conference, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell spoke about domestic violence and how important it is report a problem if you see warning signs,” Domestic violence is seen as a problem for women or for victims, when it needs to be a problem for all of us. It’s not enough just to say, if you’re being harmed to go seek services.”

This is the second triple murder involving a mother and her children in the St. Louis region in a month. On February 4, Kanisa Hemphill and her two daughters were killed when her ex-boyfriend, Ronald Marr, killed them in their Dutchtown Home. Marr was later arrested in Effingham, Illinois.

