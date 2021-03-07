K9 deputy dies after battle with cancer

National & World

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A K-9 deputy from northern Michigan died last week after a battle with cancer.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff K-9 Cade died Friday after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

Cade was born in November 2015 and joined the sheriff’s office in December 2016 and worked with Deputy Mike Gray.

He specialized in narcotics detection, tracking persons, criminal apprehension, and handler protection.

Rest in peace, Cade.

