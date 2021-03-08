Police: Major drug bust nets approximately $70K, illegal guns, and illegal drugs

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An elite Atlanta police unit served a search warrant at a suspected drug house and recovered illegal drugs, guns, and approximately $70,000 in cash.

According to Atlanta police, the Atlanta Proactive Enforcement and Interdiction (APEX) Unit served a search warrant at a home located in the 200 block of Wadley Street in northwest Atlanta on March 4.

Police said APEX officers are trained to identify and target violent crime trends within the city.

“APEX officers had been conducting surveillance on the home for several months after receiving a tip from a fellow APD officer in Zone 1 that the house was being used to sell drugs,” according to an Atlanta police spokesperson.

During the search, police reportedly found illegal drugs, stolen weapons, and several stolen identification cards.

Police said the following items were allegedly recovered during the operation:

$70,515 USD

1.21 lbs. of marijuana

70 grams of cocaine

8 grams of heroin

6 grams of MDMA

42 Tramadol pills

9 dextroamphetamine pills

Smith & Wesson .40 cal. pistol

FN Herstal FNS-40 pistol

Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun

Stacks of blank checks

Multiple ID cards and driver’s licenses

Ammunition

Atlanta police arrested three men during the operation: Ryan Bailey, 40; Ernest Kelly, 38; and Darnell Dennis, 36.

Police said Bailey has a long criminal record, and in the current incident, he was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to police, Kelly also has a lengthy criminal record and officers said he is facing trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.

Dennis was charged with a warrant for probation violation out of Fulton County, and possession of heroin. Dennis, police said, has prior criminal charges for armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, obstruction and narcotics offenses.

