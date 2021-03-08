Woman struck by backhoe, run over in Brooklyn

National & World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New video sheds light on the death of a woman near a construction site in Brooklyn.

Estelle Davis, 61, is seen walking across New Lots Avenue in East New York on Friday. Going in reverse, a backhoe backs into her and hits her in the head with the shovel. The backhoe then runs her over.

“Sad. It was very sad,” friend Marie Brathwaite said.

Davis was working two jobs as a home health care nurse, according to her husband. Brathwaite said she knew her for 40 years. They were neighbors and went to the same church.

“She was like a happy person, always smiling. Everyone she come in touch with, they loved her,” Brathwaite said.

Davis’ husband, Cleveland Thomas Jr., was too distraught to speak to CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon on camera on Sunday, but he did say the two had known each other for 48 years and had been married for 10.

Thomas said Davis used to be a pastor and a teacher.

Davis’ family said she was the hardworking kind, giving and loving. They are devastated by her death and the manner in which she died.

Davis’ body was found in the street Friday at the corner of New Lots and Van Sinderen in Brooklyn. Initially, investigators were not sure what had happened.

Police said the driver of the backhoe did not stay on the scene. Sources told CBS2 they do not believe that person knew someone had been hit.

Another worker with a flag behind the backhoe can be seen on the video. It’s unclear if he saw the woman being struck.

“Any way you look at it, it’s a tragedy. I don’t know what happened, but God knows what happened,” Brathwaite said. “They should come forward and tell the truth. Just tell what happened. It doesn’t matter. Just tell the truth. That’s it.”

At this point, no charges have been filed against anyone.

