Women’s Day March goes virtual

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A stark contrast to previous marches, Omaha Women’s Day March 2021 will not take place in person and will not be limited to the one day. This year, the event features two weeks worth of online panels and discussions centered around uplifting women in our community.

Rachel Fox is the founder of You Go Girl Omaha and one of the march’s organizers.

“We could have easily pulled the plug on this, but we did not want to silence the voice of women especially in a season like this,” said Fox.

Fox said virtual speakers will bring their backgrounds in academia, business and politics to the table.

“Our theme this year is ‘Seeing it to be it’,” said Fox. “So,we are showing all kinds of examples of what you can see, so you can achieve those specific goals.”

Breaking barriers for achievement in Black women, femmes and girls is what I Be Black Girl is all about, said founder Ashlei Spivey.

“From civil rights to re-productive movements to voting rights, like Black women are the helm of all of these movements, yet we’re pushed to the margins,” said Spivey. “So, I think now more than ever is the time to listen, invest and support Black women, femmes and girls.”

Spivey took the virtual stage this weekend, speaking at her second Omaha Women’s Day March.

“(We’re) really just trying to being unapologetic about our work, that I get to name that in this speech,” said Spivey. “I get to say ‘This is what we look like when we invest in Black women, femmes and girls.’ So when you do that, everyone will benefit.”

Fox adds that Omaha Women’s Day March and the fight for women will not stop.

“The movement is not over,” said Fox. “We need to continue to keep the momentum going year after year.”

