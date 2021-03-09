Music City business sells clothing to give back to area food banks

National & World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Midstate company created a way where you can shop ’til you drop, while also helping the community.

The (code)word company gives 30% off its net profit from the sale of all of its apparel to state food banks through the Feeding America Network.

The owners say when they thought of starting a company, they didn’t just want to build one, they wanted to build a community by creating quality clothing and accessories that give back.

All shirts are hand printed that provides jobs to those in the communities.

