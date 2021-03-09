Officer risks life to rescue teen from fiery wreck

National & World

FLOYD COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The Floyd County Police Department is commending one of its officers for risking his life to rescue an unconscious teenager from a burning pickup truck.

On social media, the community is calling Patrolman First Class Blake Puckett a hero.

“I don’t see it like that,” said Puckett. “I’m a regular guy. I just did my job.”

The accident happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday. Puckett arrived on the scene and quickly realized a wrong-way driver had collided with the truck on Georgia Highway 53. The truck was on fire.

Thanks to people who stopped to help, the driver of the truck made it out of the wreckage, along with two other occupants, but 18-year-old Laurel Putnam was unresponsive. Her feet were stuck in the dashboard, and she was strapped in by her seatbelt.

“I got out, grabbed my fire extinguisher from the trunk of my patrol car, and ran up to the wreck,” said Puckett. “A small explosion happened running up towards it. I pulled out my pocket-knife and cut the seatbelt off the girl.”

With the help of passerby Harrison Booker and Floyd County Fire Captain Matt Evans, Puckett pulled the teenager to safety with seconds to spare.

“I yelled, ‘I’ve got her! I got her! And all I heard was, “Go, go, go!” he said. We were out about 50 feet, and I set her down and turned around. The entire cab was engulfed in flames.”

Since then, the young woman’s family members have reached out to thank Puckett for saving her life.

“The last I’ve heard she had surgery, and she was doing good. She was recovering,” he said.

According to police, the wrong-way driver who caused the crash is hospitalized but faces charges of DUI, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed, and having no insurance.

Other civilians also helped with first aid at the scene. Officers would love to find them so they can show their appreciation.

