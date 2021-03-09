Scam Alert: Authorities warn of fraudulent ‘Senior Citizens Sweepstakes’ callers

National & World

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Another phone scam has been making its way around the mountains.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says a scammer has been calling residents, saying he is from American Senior Citizens Sweepstakes and that the resident has won a prize like an expensive car.

But, in order to receive the prize, the scammer tells the resident they must purchase a gift card.

Authorities advise local residents to be wary of any such calls or emails. Do not give money or personal information to someone you don’t know. Get a name and number and verify that the caller works where he says he does.

