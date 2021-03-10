Worker knocked over by 2,000-pound boulder on lake bluff

National & World

SHOREWOOD, Wisconsin (WISN ) — A construction worker was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being knocked down by a 2,000-pound boulder.

Crews were called to the 4400 block of North Lake Drive just after 9 a.m.

North Shore firefighters used ropes and pulleys to lift the man to safety.

Mud from melting snow made their efforts more dangerous.

Crews were working on a lake bluff reconstruction project when a boulder broke loose and rolled downhill.

That’s when the worker was hit by the boulder.

He suffered injuries to his legs and was expected to be OK.

“He was not pinned by it,” North Shore Fire Battalion Chief Dan Tyk said. “But he did have some injuries, lower extremity injuries, related to that rock coming down and hitting him and he was not able to get back to the top side of the bluff.”

The giant rock knocked the man 60 feet down the Lake Michigan bluff behind a Shorewood home.

“I know Shorewood police are investigating,” Tyk said. “Obviously, with any work injury, that investigation takes place.”

Crews were using large boulders to shore up the lake bluff from erosion.

“You think back about a week ago with ice and snow and it could have been a lot more treacherous to get him back to the top of the hill,” Tyk said.

Shorewood officials have not responded to questions about the erosion project or the worker’s employer.

No other details have been released.

