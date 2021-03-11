City looks for public’s input for improving 38 city parks, 3 golf courses

National & World

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) — The City of Davenport’s Parks and Recreation Department has put together a 10-year comprehensive plan to update and upgrade the 38 local parks and 3 golf courses. They now are at a stage where they are inviting the public for input so the parks are upgraded with things the community members want most.

The public input portion for Davenport’s ten-year master planning process will be held on March 11, 2021, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually for safety due to the ongoing pandemic. A brief summary of the work completed to date and next steps will be given by the design team, Confluence of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

An interactive on-line survey will be conducted with attendees and then the public will be introduced to the project’s public engagement portal, Social Pinpoint, to participate in future engagement exercises. Everyone must pre-register for the virtual town hall meeting via Zoom hosted by Confluence.

“We want everyone’s opinion to be heard. Our planning process is important in defining how our parks system will function for many years to come. Davenport citizens’ opinions need to be heard to help navigate this planning process to deliver the best possible outcome for our community,”

– Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson.

Confluence was selected in the summer of 2020 to prepare the Comprehensive Park System Master Plan which will create a long-term strategy for improving the community’s parks and trails The completed document will be used to provide a clear vision and a basis for decision-making regarding the development and redevelopment of parks, local and regional trail connections, recreational opportunities, and funding.

