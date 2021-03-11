Family grateful to be healthy after twins born while parents had COVID

National & World

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM ) — A mid-Michigan family is reflecting on the unusual circumstances in which their twins were born nearly one year ago.

“The first year of their life has been anything but normal,” said Andre Laubach.

For Jen and Andre Laubach, the past 12 months has been a game changer. We first brought you their story in April 2020 after the couple brought premature twins into the world while being COVID positive.

“That prevented us from meeting them for three weeks because when I went into labor, I was already two weeks into my symptoms,” Jen said.

It was a scary beginning since Andre came down with a violent cough and couldn’t leave the house because of COVID-19. Jen had to go it alone.

“When I went into labor, I had to drive myself to the hospital. Because Andre was so sick and I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again,” she said.

Jen, a Flushing native who works in Flint says she often reflects on how bad things could have gone. She feels fortunate that after a few weeks they were able to meet and hold Maksim and Mitch.

The twins are now thriving, and their first birthday is right around the corner, but Jen still worries about present and possible future side effects from the virus.

“I still feel like I have lingering effects,” she said. “I get chest pains from time to time and my sense of smell is still off.”

Another lingering effect is the emotional one because the Laubach’s infections meant the rest of their family was unable to meet its newest members.

“They are both named after their grandfathers and I always picture them getting them holding them and getting that first picture, but obviously that didn’t happen,” Andre said.

The couple is grateful their story has a happy ending and they hope that with vaccines and caseloads trending downward other families can look to their futures with optimism.

“We’re really, really hopeful that everything can safely return back to normal. So that these guys can have that experience,” Andre said.

