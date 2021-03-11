FBI, police investigating man charged with impersonating a peace officer

National & World

FOLEY, Alabama (WALA) — The FBI and Foley Police Department are investigating a man arrested Thursday morning and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

According to Foley Police, this morning a male subject approached an officer on North Pine Street inside the school zone near Foley Middle School. Police say he was wearing a handgun inside a shoulder holster and in an agitated state.

They say a short time later, dispatch received a call that a subject matching the description and driving the same vehicle had pulled a gun on a ServPro employee.

According to police, the man identified himself to the employee as an FBI agent. They say he took the employee’s identification and acted as if he was calling it in. He then left the area.

Police say the Public Works Department was alerted, and a police officer was kept in the area. Officers also checked around City Hall.

Later, police say an officer spotted the subject’s vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop. He was arrested without incident while still wearing the shoulder holster and gun. They say pistol magazines were in the vehicle, along with a 100-round drum AK47 Magazine and an AK47 in the trunk.

Following his arrest, communication officers discovered that this same individual was at the Foley Justice Center at 7:29 Thursday morning attempting to get in the building. He was wearing the shoulder holster and was unable to get in and left.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, has been charged with impersonating a peace officer and menacing. The FBI will determine if federal charges are warranted.

