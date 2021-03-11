Search suspended for person swept downstream in flash flood

National & World

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV) — Officials have suspended the search for a person who was swept away by a raging river on Oahu’s north shore on Tuesday.

Wednesday at 5:58 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) resumed the search for a person in the Waiawa Stream in Pearl City. A rescue company and HFD Air 3, staffed with six personnel searched by foot and by air.

Then at 8:41 a.m. three more HFD units, staffed with 11 personnel, were also dispatched to the search.

“Saw the person go down the wash and not come back up the other side, so figured they grabbed the branch,” one witness said. “Called out a few times to the person, no response, so dialed 911.”

Tuesday, seven units responded, including two Rescue Companies and Air 3, staffed with 26 personnel to conduct a search. Air 3 performed an aerial search while ground personnel searched for the person further down-stream.

HFD suspended the search due to darkness at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, but is continuing efforts Wednesday.

